A new regional airline network from Calgary-based WestJet will be delayed by several months, the carrier announced on Thursday.

WestJet Link, that was supposed to serve Lethbridge, Lloydminster, Medicine Hat, Cranbook and Prince George from Calgary International Airport, was supposed to begin service next month, but that launch date has now been pushed to late June 2018.

Officials say that the delay is because its partner, Pacific Coastal Airlines, is unable to meet the operational requirements of the new service.

Pacific Coastal Airlines was supposed supply the service using its fleet of 34-seat Saab 340B aircraft painted in WestJet colours.

Any passengers who’ve already booked flights with the service will be offered a full refund or the ability to rebook their flight at a later date.

WestJet Link was announced in November 2017, providing passengers from Calgary with the ability to fly directly to a number of destinations on a daily basis, year round, within the region.