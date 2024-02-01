CALGARY
Calgary

    • Law expert concerned about vulnerable children, politicking in Alberta pronoun policy

    Students gather on the steps of the Legislature after a walkout protesting the Province's proposed pronoun legistlation in Regina, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Valerie Zink Students gather on the steps of the Legislature after a walkout protesting the Province's proposed pronoun legistlation in Regina, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Valerie Zink
    Share

    A professor who specializes in the law and children's rights says policy changes affecting transgender Albertans are concerning.

    The changes include requiring parental consent for students 15 and under who want to change their names or pronouns at school.

    Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says students 16 and 17 would not need consent, but their parents must be notified.

    Smith announced the changes Wednesday in a video posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, and said they came after discussions with her United Conservative Party caucus.

    Rebecca Jaremko Bromwich, a law professor at Carleton University in Ottawa, says her main concern is the changes deal with a group of children who are already the subject of mental health issues, depression, violence and bullying.

    She says her secondary concern is that it's political dog whistling.

    “It's a new way to be homophobic,” Jaremko Bromwich said in an interview Wednesday after the changes were announced.

    “People get more nuanced and subtle with their language as the discourse progresses.

    “I'm cynical about the extent to which it is, you know, politicking. And it is at the expense of vulnerable children.”

    Other policy changes include restrictions on hormone therapy and surgery for transgender teens, and participation in sports for transgender females.

    Smith was scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday.

    LGBTQ advocacy groups Egale Canada and Skipping Stone Foundation said in a joint statement Wednesday it would bring legal action if Alberta moves ahead with the changes.

    Jaremko Bromwich said the rhetoric around parental rights is similar to what was has been said in Saskatchewan and New Brunswick.

    Those two provinces brought in similar rules last year requiring parental consent for students to change their names or pronouns, but with the age set at 16 and under.

    The Saskatchewan and New Brunswick governments, which are facing court challenges over their policies, have said they made the changes after hearing from many parents that they wanted them.

    Smith said she wants transgender people to know they are supported, but she can't allow youth to make life-altering changes until they are mature enough.

    “One of the greatest responsibilities we as parents, teachers and community leaders have is to preserve for our children the right to grow and develop into mature adults, so that they are better prepared to make the most impactful decisions affecting their lives,” she said in the video.

    Jaremko Bromwich said it's good Smith told transgender people they are loved and supported.

    “I mean you've got to walk the walk, though. What matters is the action people take.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Feb. 1, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    It's called 'cozy cardio.' In a world seeking comfort, some see a happier mode of exercise

    Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.

    Mother, 2 girls in a hospital after 'corrosive substance' attack in London

    A woman and her two young daughters were in a hospital on Thursday being treated for injuries after a man threw a corrosive substance at them in south London. Officers received reports that a man pushed a 3-year-old girl to the ground and threw an alkaline substance at her, her 8-year-old sister and their 31-year-old mother.

    UNRWA says it may be forced to shut down by the end of February

    The aid group that has been working to help the 2.3 million Palestinians facing what the United Nations has deemed a humanitarian crisis in Gaza may ‘be forced’ to shut down operations by the end of February due to numerous countries pulling their support.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News