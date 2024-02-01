Law expert concerned about vulnerable children, politicking in Alberta pronoun policy
A professor who specializes in the law and children's rights says policy changes affecting transgender Albertans are concerning.
The changes include requiring parental consent for students 15 and under who want to change their names or pronouns at school.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says students 16 and 17 would not need consent, but their parents must be notified.
Smith announced the changes Wednesday in a video posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, and said they came after discussions with her United Conservative Party caucus.
Rebecca Jaremko Bromwich, a law professor at Carleton University in Ottawa, says her main concern is the changes deal with a group of children who are already the subject of mental health issues, depression, violence and bullying.
She says her secondary concern is that it's political dog whistling.
“It's a new way to be homophobic,” Jaremko Bromwich said in an interview Wednesday after the changes were announced.
“People get more nuanced and subtle with their language as the discourse progresses.
“I'm cynical about the extent to which it is, you know, politicking. And it is at the expense of vulnerable children.”
Other policy changes include restrictions on hormone therapy and surgery for transgender teens, and participation in sports for transgender females.
Smith was scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday.
LGBTQ advocacy groups Egale Canada and Skipping Stone Foundation said in a joint statement Wednesday it would bring legal action if Alberta moves ahead with the changes.
Jaremko Bromwich said the rhetoric around parental rights is similar to what was has been said in Saskatchewan and New Brunswick.
Those two provinces brought in similar rules last year requiring parental consent for students to change their names or pronouns, but with the age set at 16 and under.
The Saskatchewan and New Brunswick governments, which are facing court challenges over their policies, have said they made the changes after hearing from many parents that they wanted them.
Smith said she wants transgender people to know they are supported, but she can't allow youth to make life-altering changes until they are mature enough.
“One of the greatest responsibilities we as parents, teachers and community leaders have is to preserve for our children the right to grow and develop into mature adults, so that they are better prepared to make the most impactful decisions affecting their lives,” she said in the video.
Jaremko Bromwich said it's good Smith told transgender people they are loved and supported.
“I mean you've got to walk the walk, though. What matters is the action people take.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Feb. 1, 2024.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Liberals delay expansion of assisted dying eligibility until 2027
The Liberal government is delaying until 2027 its controversial plan to expand eligibility for assisted dying to include those whose sole underlying condition is a mental illness.
It's called 'cozy cardio.' In a world seeking comfort, some see a happier mode of exercise
Political polarization. Economic struggles. Inequity. Climate change. War. In an often-bruising world, you can hardly blame people for seeking out ways to cushion themselves. From weighted blankets to "cozy" murder mystery novels to entire restaurants and cookbooks based on childhood comfort foods, the appetite for comfortable things just keeps growing. Now some are seeking comfort even in their physical exertion.
Minor earthquake rattles Ontario-Quebec border near Cornwall, Ont.
Earthquakes Canada reported a magnitude 3.7 earthquake occurred at 7:37 a.m. in Quebec, southeast of Valleyfield Quebec and east of Cornwall.
Mother, 2 girls in a hospital after 'corrosive substance' attack in London
A woman and her two young daughters were in a hospital on Thursday being treated for injuries after a man threw a corrosive substance at them in south London. Officers received reports that a man pushed a 3-year-old girl to the ground and threw an alkaline substance at her, her 8-year-old sister and their 31-year-old mother.
Rogers hit by costs related to Shaw acquisition, reports Q4 profit down from year ago
Rogers Communications Inc. reported its fourth-quarter net income fell 35 per cent compared with a year ago as it was hit by costs related to its acquisition of Shaw Communications Inc.
'He thought it was the flu,' says widow of man who died of strep A
A New Brunswick widow is urging Canadians with symptoms of strep A to get tested or go to the hospital so that other families don’t have to deal with a loss like hers did.
Dozens of drivers facing hefty repair bills after filling up at Guelph, Ont. gas station
A quick stop at the pumps turned into a headache – and a hefty repair bill – for some drivers in Guelph, Ont.
UNRWA says it may be forced to shut down by the end of February
The aid group that has been working to help the 2.3 million Palestinians facing what the United Nations has deemed a humanitarian crisis in Gaza may ‘be forced’ to shut down operations by the end of February due to numerous countries pulling their support.
Norway's most powerful storm in over 30 years leaves a trail of destruction
Residents of central Norway awoke to scenes of havoc and homes without power Thursday following the country's most powerful storm in more than three decades. Hurricane-force winds hit parts of the Scandinavian country, with gusts of up to 180 kilometres per hour.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Pair charged with first-degree murder in Eastwood Park killing
Charges have been laid in a homicide that took place at a central Edmonton playground in the late summer.
-
Law expert concerned about vulnerable children, politicking in Alberta pronoun policy
A professor who specializes in the law and children's rights says policy changes affecting transgender Albertans are concerning.
-
Alberta to require parental consent for name, pronoun changes at school
Premier Danielle Smith has announced a raft of changes affecting transgender Albertans, including requiring parental consent for students 15 and under who want to change their names or pronouns at school.
Vancouver
-
Review of B.C.'s 'safer supply' program to be released
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is expected to release her review of B.C.'s prescribed safer supply drug program on Thursday afternoon.
-
'Potential deficiency' on Steveston Highway crossing over Highway 99 leads to lane closure
Drivers travelling along Steveston Highway in Richmond may encounter delays due to a structural assessment of the overpass over Highway 99.
-
B.C. breaks temperature records for 3rd straight day
For the third straight day, B.C. saw temperature records fall as mild weather persists in the province.
Atlantic
-
Beloved Nova Scotia broadcaster Rick Howe dies
Rick Howe, a beloved Nova Scotia radio host, has died, sources say.
-
Snow returns to the Maritimes Thursday and Friday
Snow is expected to return to the Maritimes Thursday and Friday as an Alberta Clipper moves through the region.
-
'He thought it was the flu,' says widow of man who died of strep A
A New Brunswick widow is urging Canadians with symptoms of strep A to get tested or go to the hospital so that other families don’t have to deal with a loss like hers did.
Vancouver Island
-
Review of B.C.'s 'safer supply' program to be released
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is expected to release her review of B.C.'s prescribed safer supply drug program on Thursday afternoon.
-
B.C. breaks temperature records for 3rd straight day
For the third straight day, B.C. saw temperature records fall as mild weather persists in the province.
-
'Pushing the envelope': Collaboration between UVic and Bombardier looking to make jet aviation more sustainable
The design of an experimental flight test vehicle at the University of Victoria’s Centre for Aerospace Research in North Saanich is looking to change the face of business jet aviation around the world.
Toronto
-
Chow says proposed 2024 budget will fully fund Scarborough busway
Mayor Olivia Chow says next year’s budget, which includes a 9.5 per cent tax bump for homeowners, will fund the construction of the Scarborough busway.
-
Ontario to give Toronto up to $97 million for FIFA World Cup
Ontario has conditionally committed to giving Toronto up to $97 million for the city's FIFA World Cup hosting duties.
-
Ontario about 19 per cent of the way towards building 1.5M homes by 2031, report finds
Ontario is about 19 per cent of the way towards its goal of building 1.5 million homes by 2031, with a provincial real estate association warning of a slowdown due to factors such as high interest rates and construction financing.
Montreal
-
Quebec premier announces that CAQ will temporarily forego private donations
Quebec Premier Francois Legault has announced that the CAQ will not be accepting private donations for the time being.
-
Earthquake near Huntingdon shakes western Quebec
A 3.7 magnitude earthquake has shaken parts of western Quebec and eastern Ontario.
-
'Stop scapegoating the English community in Quebec,' says Lametti in farewell speech to Parliament
In his farewell speech in Parliament, former Justice Minister David Lametti made a veiled critique of Quebec Premier François Legault's use of the notwithstanding clause for the language law known as Bill 96 and said that anglophones shouldn't be blamed for the status of French in Quebec.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Fire damages townhouse building in Ottawa's Sandy Hill neighbourhood
A person was rescued from a burning building in Sandy Hill Thursday morning, as firefighters battled a fire in the neighbourhood near the University of Ottawa.
-
Minor earthquake rattles Ontario-Quebec border near Cornwall, Ont.
Earthquakes Canada reported a magnitude 3.7 earthquake occurred at 7:37 a.m. in Quebec, southeast of Valleyfield Quebec and east of Cornwall.
-
Pride flag removed from pole and set on fire in Stittsville, Ottawa police say
The Ottawa Police Service is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects who allegedly removed a Pride flag from a pole at a Stittsville home and set it on fire.
Kitchener
-
Dozens of drivers facing hefty repair bills after filling up at Guelph, Ont. gas station
A quick stop at the pumps turned into a headache – and a hefty repair bill – for some drivers in Guelph, Ont.
-
Youth arrested after Kitchener store robbed at knifepoint
Waterloo regional police have arrested a youth following an armed robbery at a Kitchener store.
-
Fatal pedestrian crash involving dump truck
Around 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday, officers from the Norfolk detachment as well as EMS, were called to the scene on Erie Boulevard in Long Point for a crash involving a dump truck.
Saskatoon
-
Approximately 3,000 Sask. teachers taking part in first rotating strike
Around 3,000 of the province's teachers will be involved in Thursday’s job action, the first of what the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) said would be rotating strikes as they remain at odds with the government on a new contract.
-
You now have to be at least 19 to buy tobacco and vape products in Sask.
As of Thursday (Feb. 1) those who smoke and vape in Saskatchewan have to be at least 19-years-old to legally buy products.
-
James Smith inquest asks police to prioritize warrants for repeat domestic violence offenders
The jury from the inquest into one of Canada’s most brutal mass killings suggested changes to release conditions, prison programming and police practices it says could help prevent future violence.
Northern Ontario
-
Dozens of drivers facing hefty repair bills after filling up at Guelph, Ont. gas station
A quick stop at the pumps turned into a headache – and a hefty repair bill – for some drivers in Guelph, Ont.
-
85-offer bidding war comes to an end with Mississauga house sold
A three-bedroom house in Mississauga sold for just under $1 million on Monday after receiving 85 offers.
-
Possible sighting of Sudbury politician's truck the day he went missing
Police in Greater Sudbury are continuing their search for city councillor Michael Vagnini, 62, who hasn’t been seen since Jan. 27.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba communities smash heat records
Preliminary data from Environment and Climate Change Canada shows record high temperatures across much of Manitoba - but there’s a twist.
-
Man shot in face, has groceries robbed: Winnipeg police
Two teenagers have been charged after they allegedly shot a man with an airgun while trying to rob groceries at a bus stop
-
'A bison with laser eyes': Is it time to update Manitoba's provincial flag?
Is it time to update and redesign Manitoba's provincial flag? A new poll suggests many Manitobans want a change.
Regina
-
Approximately 3,000 Sask. teachers taking part in first rotating strike
Around 3,000 of the province's teachers will be involved in Thursday’s job action, the first of what the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) said would be rotating strikes as they remain at odds with the government on a new contract.
-
You now have to be at least 19 to buy tobacco and vape products in Sask.
As of Thursday (Feb. 1) those who smoke and vape in Saskatchewan have to be at least 19-years-old to legally buy products.
-
Backyard hens in Regina will not be a reality for now
Regina city council was split on the idea of a backyard hen pilot project in the city, with the motion being defeated due to a tie vote.