Lawyer for former minister Tyler Shandro says law society has no jurisdiction

Tyler Shandro's lawyer says the Law Society of Alberta doesn't have the jurisdiction to address several complaints about the former provincial cabinet minister.

Shandro, a lawyer who was defeated in last month's provincial election, had three complaints filed against him from his time as health minister early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hearing into whether Shandro broke the lawyers' code of conduct in relation to the complaints is continuing after adjourning in January.

His lawyer, Grant Stapon, told the law society panel in an online hearing that the complaints are political rather than legal.

The chairman of the panel says it would hear more on the matter following the ongoing cross-examination of Shandro on the complaints.

A Calgary doctor, who had posted a photo on social media of Shandro with a caption related to privatizing health care, has previously told the hearing he received a visit to his home from the then minister and his wife in March 2020.

Two other doctors also complained that Shandro used his position as health minister to obtain their personal cellphone numbers and contacted them outside regular working hours.

In the third complaint, a member of the public raised concerns that Shandro contacted her after she sent a message to his wife's company.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2023.