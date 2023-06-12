Lawyer for former minister Tyler Shandro says law society has no jurisdiction

Tyler Shandro speaks during a Federal-Provincial-Territorial (FPT) Ministers meeting on bail reform in Ottawa on Friday, March 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby Tyler Shandro speaks during a Federal-Provincial-Territorial (FPT) Ministers meeting on bail reform in Ottawa on Friday, March 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

BREAKING

BREAKING | Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown decides to retire

Justice Russell Brown has decided to retire from the Supreme Court of Canada, effective immediately. With his decision to leave Canada's top court, a review into Brown's alleged misconduct related to events in Arizona earlier this year has been halted.

Supreme Court Justice Russell Brown continues to insist he did nothing wrong prior to an alleged altercation in Arizona that triggered a complaint to the Canadian Judicial Council. Brown looks on during his welcoming ceremony at the Supreme Court in Ottawa on October 6, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina