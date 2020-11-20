CALGARY -- A court case involving former Conservative MP Rob Anders has been adjourned a month to give his lawyer time to review an extensive amount of material related to tax evasion charges against his client.

Court documents show that tax authorities allege Anders failed to report more than $750,000 in net income over five years.

He faces five charges, including tax evasion, some of which date back to his time as a member of Parliament.

Anders, 48, was elected as a Reform MP in 1997 and went on to represent his Calgary riding until 2015.

He did not appear in court in person Friday, but his lawyer, Paul Brunnen, asked for the matter to be adjourned until Dec. 18.

Anders has reserved his plea.