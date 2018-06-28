The pool in a northeast park remains closed to the public indefinitely after an unexplained leak was discovered in the piping.

The wading pool and lazy river in Prairie Winds Park, located on Castleridge Boulevard Northeast, were originally scheduled to open this year on Father’s Day but the area remains fenced off as crews address the leak issue.

“We are trying to work as quickly as we can but we also want to make sure we are fixing the leaks properly (and) doing all the required testing,” said Michelle Wong, City of Calgary Parks capital lead. “Really doing our due diligence (and) making sure the repairs are done right.”

Visitors to the park have had limited opportunities to enjoy the pool that opened in the summer of 2017. In the days following the pool’s grand opening, swimmers began reporting injuries to their feet and city investigators determined the texturing on the floor of the lazy river was too rough and needed to be sanded again. An issue with the pool’s chlorination system also surfaced during times of hot weather and large crowds resulting in unclean water.

The city has not released an estimated date for the reopening of the pool. The spray park at Prairie Winds Park remains open during the pool closure.

“We want to make sure we are doing things correctly and taking our time to do the tests and checks and inspections,” said Wong. “Making sure it’s done correctly so we don’t have to close it again once we open it.”

City officials say the cost of the repairs to the pool will be covered under the warranty and insurance.

For a complete list of the City of Calgary’s wading pools, outdoor pools and spray parks, and their current status, visit Parks and Recreation.

With files from CTV's Kathy Le