CALGARY -- Stricter health measures set to be announced Tuesday will see bars and restaurants in Alberta closed to in-person dining effective at midnight Sunday. Masks will be made mandatory while indoors province-wide, according to a memo obtained by CTV News, and hair and nail salons, gyms and tattoo parlours will be closed.

Along with the expanded mask rule, indoor and outdoor social gatherings will be prohibited effective immediately and close contact limited to household members only. People who live alone will be allowed up to two close contacts for in-person visiting. Those two people must stay the same while the measures are in effect.

Personal and wellness services like hair salons, nail salons, tattoo and piercing parlours will be shut effective midnight on Sunday, and casinos, bingo halls, gaming entertainment centres, horse tracks, raceways, bowling alleys, pool halls, legions and private clubs will also be closed.

Retail businesses can remain open but capacity will be reduced to 15 per cent. Places of worship will also be limited to 15 per cent of capacity for in-person services.

Working from home will be mandatory, "unless the employer determines that work requires a physical presence for operational effectiveness," the memo reads.

Premier Jason Kenney, Health Minister Tyler Shandro, Jobs, Economy and Innovation Minister Doug Schweitzer and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw are scheduled to make an announcement at 4 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated throughout the day ...