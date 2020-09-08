CALGARY -- Today’s going to be a little muted. We’re once again into that lee ridge – essentially the "exit region" of an area of high pressure, where northern air will cascade onto us. Therefore chillier conditions will reign abundant, as this particular high pressure ridge’s apex is into the Northwest Territories, which means it will siphon a significant amount of cooler air toward us.

Let's talk daylight. Calgary, at worst, loses 3 minutes, 50 seconds of daylight per day. It does so quite often at this time of year, too!

This from TimeAndDate.com. Our equinox is on the 22nd, so we’re rather close to "Peak daylight loss" for the season.

Here’s the five-day forecast:

Today:

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 16C

Evening: mainly clear, low 2C

Wednesday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 21C

Evening: clear, low 3C

Thursday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 25C

Evening: mainly clear, low 5C

Friday:

Building cloud late

Daytime high: 22C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low 7C

Saturday:

Showers

Daytime high: 14C

Evening: mainly clear, low 4C

Our photo of the day goes to Amy, with this magnificent shot!

