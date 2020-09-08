Advertisement
Lee ridge leads to cooler conditions today, warmer days to follow
CALGARY -- Today’s going to be a little muted. We’re once again into that lee ridge – essentially the "exit region" of an area of high pressure, where northern air will cascade onto us. Therefore chillier conditions will reign abundant, as this particular high pressure ridge’s apex is into the Northwest Territories, which means it will siphon a significant amount of cooler air toward us.
Let's talk daylight. Calgary, at worst, loses 3 minutes, 50 seconds of daylight per day. It does so quite often at this time of year, too!
This from TimeAndDate.com. Our equinox is on the 22nd, so we’re rather close to "Peak daylight loss" for the season.
Here’s the five-day forecast:
Today:
- Partly cloudy
- Daytime high: 16C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 2C
Wednesday:
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 21C
- Evening: clear, low 3C
Thursday:
- Sunny
- Daytime high: 25C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 5C
Friday:
- Building cloud late
- Daytime high: 22C
- Evening: mainly cloudy, low 7C
Saturday:
- Showers
- Daytime high: 14C
- Evening: mainly clear, low 4C
Our photo of the day goes to Amy, with this magnificent shot!
