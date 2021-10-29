Leeming concludes testimony, says he lied to cover up deaths of Lovett and her daughter

CALGARY -

Double-murder suspect Robert Leeming appeared in court in Calgary Friday, but was asked no further questions as he wrapped up his testimony.

This follows his admission that he took several steps to cover up the deaths of his 25-year-old girlfriend Jasmine Lovett and her 22-month-old daughter, Aliyah Sanderson.

Leeming, 36, pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Lovett, but denies any involvement in the murder of Sanderson.

Investigators suspect the mother and daughter were killed inside Leeming's Cranston home in mid-April 2019, in the days before they were reported missing for failing to arrive at a dinner.

The pair's disappearance became a homicide investigation on April 25 and their remains were located on May 6, 2019 in a heavily wooded area near Grizzly Creek, a day-use area in Kananaskis country.

Leeming was arrested and charged the following day. He is a British citizen who had lived in Calgary for roughly six years at the time of his arrest

Court heard Thursday that Leeming was exchanging text messages with another woman he was romantically involved with around the time he murdered his live-in girlfriend for accusing him of inflicting deadly injuries on Sanderson.

Leeming's admission in court contradicted his earlier claim on Wednesday that he could not find his phone to call 911 when he discovered Sanderson unresponsive in her crib on the night of April 16, 2019.

In Leeming’s previous testimony Wednesday, court heard that when he was looking for his phone on the main level of his house, Lovett came down and accused him of harming Sanderson. He responded by repeatedly striking Lovett with a hammer.

Leeming said he went to the garage to grab a .22 calibre rifle and shot Lovett in the head while she was lying down on the floor of their kitchen.

Under cross-examination Thursday, Leeming admitted to dismantling Sanderson's crib, putting it in the basement and disposing of her stroller to make it appear her mother had moved out of his home.

Leeming also said he sent texts to Lovett's phone -- after she and her toddler were already dead -- to say he had taken Aliyah to daycare and another one later suggesting they get pizza for dinner.

Two unsent texts a week later said he knew Lovett was moving out and that she needed to check in because police were looking for her.

"I know you were talking about moving, haven't seen you in a couple days. Just wondering when you were going to pick up the rest of your things," read one unsent text from April 21, 2019.

Three days later: "Hey you OK. The CPS is looking for you here. Please call me. It's urgent or call 911.''

"It was misdirection,'' Leeming told Crown prosecutor Doug Taylor.

"That's what you call it? I call it lying,'' said Taylor.

Taylor asked Leeming about the day he bludgeoned Lovett with a hammer and then shot her in the head with a rifle.

"What did it sound like when you discharged a rifle and you killed Jasmine?'' Taylor asked.

Leeming replied that .22-calibre firearms are actually pretty quiet.

"There's no bigger moment in your life, I'm going to suggest to you, than when you shot Jasmine Lovett in the head. Correct?'' Taylor asked.

"Correct,'' replied Leeming.

"I'm going to suggest to you that it was loud. Was it?''

"Not that loud,'' said Leeming.

Taylor cited dozens of untruthful comments Leeming made to police and to the media.

At one point Thursday, Leeming again denied killing Aliyah and defended a comment in a TV interview during which he said he wasn't a violent man.

"Really? When you hit Jasmine over the head with a hammer and then shot her in your kitchen, when she was on the floor, that's not violent?'' asked Taylor.

"Yes.''

"Yes what?'' pressed Taylor.

"That was violent.''

Court was adjourned Friday with no further questions for Leeming.

SANDERSON’S GRANDMOTHER CALLING FOR GUILTY VERDICT

The grandmother of Aliyah Sanderson says listening to Leeming's testimony was one of the most traumatic experiences of her life.

"There were some surprises when some of the evidence came up about Aliyah, things that may have happened and just the way it all happened, of course, it's all very disturbing," said Jodi Sanderson.

"I'm just really hurt and really miss my loved ones. That's something I'll never get over. I mean, you understand they're gone and you'll see them again if you believe one day, but it's hard for them not to be here."

Sanderson adds that she believes Leeming's testimony was not true and a guilty verdict will, at the very least, give her some sense of closure.

There were a lot of lies right from the start, and that really disturbs me too. Makes me wonder if he (Leeming) is telling the truth about anything. I don't think so, but that’s my opinion," said Sanderson.

"A guilty verdict certainly would be the biggest relief because he already admitted to killing Jasmine and that's another thing that really rocked me to the core. To not admit to Aliyah at least doing some wrongdoing is very hard to listen to."

Final arguments from defence and the Crown will continue Tuesday morning.

With files from The Canadian Press