LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- A Lethbridge university student says the city would do well to evaluate some of the deeper judgements and values that it holds, after a transit rider was left standing at a bus stop because transit operators thought he was loitering.

Cristina Miller says she uses the bus four days a week to get to and from classes and her job at the University of Lethbridge.

Miller says she had “a super uncomfortable experience” last Friday, while trying to catch the bus at her regular stop, a bus shelter in the 400 block of 6th Avenue South.

“There were three people sitting in the shelter, not causing any problems … just hanging out getting out of the wind.”

Miller says a fourth man also came to wait for the bus, which arrived a few minutes later.

“The bus came to the stop, I think, because I was leaning against the pole and everyone else was sitting there he didn’t think anyone was waiting at the stop, so he just drove on past.”

Miller says the driver must have realized there were people waiting, and radioed for another driver to come to the bus stop.

She says the three men who were sitting in the shelter apologized for causing her to miss the bus, and left.

A short time later, a Lethbridge Transit van arrived, and the driver offered to give her a ride to the university.

“I hopped in the front seat, the other gentleman who was also waiting for the bus and had his fare with him tried to get in the backseat, and the driver said no.”

She adds she told the driver the man was also waiting for the bus, but the driver told her he would be fine, and could wait for the next bus. He then drove away.

"The guy was left standing there.”

Miller says it made for an awkward drive to the university, and when they arrived the driver apologized for not having “cleared them out” sooner, so the situation could have been avoided.

She says the driver told her that her ride was complimentary.

“You know, the problem in my opinion is not people sitting at the bus stop, it's assuming that people should not have access to the bus based on how they look, which is kind of how I saw the issue.”

Lethbridge Transit says they haven’t received a complaint, but are interested in speaking with Miller and welcome her reaching out to the city's transit manager.

They also provided a statement, saying, “Lethbridge Transit is committed to providing safe, reliable and inclusive transportation to the entire community. We take all complaints very seriously and believe this matter deserves a thorough investigation."

A city spokesperson also indicated the bus stop in question has been a challenge for some time, with the shelter being used for “unintended purposes." Lethbridge Transit says the stop is difficult for operators to distinguish transit clientele and there are often individuals not getting onto the bus.

The city says last week it moved individuals out of the shelter three times in an effort for operators to identify passengers, adding it continues to be an ongoing problem.

Lethbridge Transit says in this instance, the bus driver had stopped at the location earlier, and no one got on the bus. On the next go round, the operator bypassed what he thought were the same individuals and, at the last minute, saw a female waving. By then, it was too late to stop before the west side hill.

The city says it’s looking into details of the interaction with the other passenger, but want to confirm “there was no intentional ill-will towards any one person.”

Miller, who posted her experience on Facebook, says transit should be available to anyone, and city services shouldn’t be based on assumptions about a person based on their appearance.

She says her intention isn’t to get anyone fired or disciplined, but to raise what she sees as a serious community issue.

“I don’t think this is prejudice by any driver, this is a reflection of the city’s and transit’s values. That is the bigger problem.”

Miller says the city would do well to evaluate some of the deeper judgments that it holds and really consider how it is treating all members of society.