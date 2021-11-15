Legacy's annual Christmas lights display kicks off in southeast Calgary

CALGARY -

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Legacy.

The southeast Calgary community's annual holiday light display will start up on Monday evening.

It's one of the largest free Christmas displays in Calgary and uses more than a 1.2 million lights.

The Christmas lights adorn parks, playgrounds, trees, homes and the Legacy clock tower.

The display is put on by the Legacy Residents Association with lights from community developer WestCreek Developments.

The annual display has been a tradition for the community since 2015, and continues to grow larger ever year.

"Every year we end up buying more and more lights," WestCreek marketing manager Kalida Manarin said. "As the community grows, we decorate every new park."

This year, Manarin says there will be lights in the shape of presents, tunnels made of lights, and a larger-than-life Christmas tree.

"The residents association will put this on in perpetuity," she said.

"One of the great things about living in a new community is there are events all the time but then everything gets sold and the developer leaves. We didn't want that to be the case in (Legacy) so we worked with the resident's association to donate the lights and it's actually the resident's association who puts them up – and they will put them up forever."

Legacy's annual Christmas light display. (WestCreek Developments)

The Legacy Christmas light display runs from Nov. 15 to Jan. 16. 2022.

"There's places that you can walk that have a ton of lights up and you can drive," Manarin said. "And it's free."

"It's a great family activity that you can do."

The Township Shopping Centre in Legacy will have a light display of its own along with a number of special events.