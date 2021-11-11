Legendary Flames trainer Jim 'Bearcat' Murray has a new book out just in time for Christmas

Bearcat Murray got his start in the hockey business with the WHL's Calgary Centennials. He was also the trainer for the Calgary Wranglers, the WHA's Calgary Cowboys and got his big break came when the NHL's Calgary Flames moved here from Atlanta. Bearcat Murray got his start in the hockey business with the WHL's Calgary Centennials. He was also the trainer for the Calgary Wranglers, the WHA's Calgary Cowboys and got his big break came when the NHL's Calgary Flames moved here from Atlanta.

Calgary Top Stories