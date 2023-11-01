Less sun with a chance of flurries Thursday

We aren’t looking at any huge temperature swings this week, but the conditions will likely be quite different on Thursday compared to Wednesday.

On Wednesday, we had lots of sunshine to kick off November and a high of 6 C.

Thursday will be a few degrees cooler and flurries are likely. Expect clouds to increase throughout the morning.

In the afternoon, there is a decent chance of flurries in Calgary – especially between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

There won't be a huge accumulations to shovel, just trace amounts up to one centimetre, but it will make the roads and sidewalks slicker.

Calgary weather day planner for Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.

Friday morning could start with a little freezing rain. Most of the freezing rain will be east of Calgary, but we could see a little here too.

Friday afternoon looks mainly sunny with a high of 7 C. Saturday is mainly sunny, but the chance of flurries returns on Sunday.

Calgary five-day forecast, Nov. 2-6.

Bev Kozdrowski sent a great picture she calls “Halloween in Calgary."

Halloween in Calgary, submitted by Bev Kozdrowski.

Quintessential Calgary to have a snowman by the pumpkin. I am happy the little ones didn’t have to run through a snowstorm to get their treats. Enjoy the rest of the week with all the sugar everyone!