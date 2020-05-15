CALGARY -- The mother of a young offender says families with children in custody have fallen through the cracks as visits have been cancelled amid the pandemic. Meanwhile, a contingency plan from the province could increase crowding at the Calgary facility.

CTV News is protecting the identity of the mother as part of a publication ban under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

She says she hasn’t been able to visit her child since the minor was taken back into custody in early April, and has not been provided video calling options by the Calgary Young Offender Centre.

“At this point this many months in, it’s ridiculous. We’ve fallen through the cracks and it’s completely unacceptable,” she said.

“Let us see our children.”

The office of the Justice and Solicitor General told CTV News that the Correctional Services Division are following public health safety guidelines limiting traffic to its facilities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

As well, it has increased daily phone access across all correctional facilities and continues to explore video visit options that balance privacy and various safeguards under the YCJ Act.

However, the Calgary mother said it became painful when her child marked a birthday while in custody.

“(There were) no presents, it was nothing, it was just a phone call.”

She added, “it’s heartbreaking.”

Contingency plan

At the same time, the province has established a contingency plan that could see up to 18 young offenders from Edmonton Young Offenders Centre moved to the Calgary facility.

“As Alberta begins to re-open, we must consider the potential need for a controlled facility if a high-risk individual refuses to quarantine in their private residence or a government-provided facility such as a hotel room,” said Jonah Mozeson, senior advisor for the Minister of Justice and Solicitor General, in an emailed statement to CTV News.

It continued to say, “such a measure would only be used as an extraordinary last resort. But the government must prepare for contingencies.”

He says the EYOC is not being closed.

Mozeson also said high-risk individuals would not be under quarantine in the same facility with young offenders.

The concerned parent said this plan has added to her worries.

“Now you want to add more children and overcrowd more to free up extra (space.) It’s just unacceptable.”

Union against potential transfers

The Alberta Union of Provincial Employees which represents 70 members at the EYOC is against any potential transfers.

“Why would you move these kids down to maybe risk their health? You’re also risking the health of maybe the sheriffs that have to transport the kids down,"said Susan Slade, Vice President of the AUPE. "It's' really an unnecessary move.”

Slade said children who are released from custody must be collected by a guardian in person, forcing families to travel a significant distance from as far as northern Alberta.

She also said it would remove young offenders from established relationships with support workers.

Moseson said involved parties would be notified if the transfer were to go ahead.