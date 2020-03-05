CALGARY -- Police say charges have been laid against a Lethbridge couple after numerous complaint led officers to find numerous weapons, stolen items and a significant amount of drugs.

Officers notified about a home in the 1700 block of Second Avenue North in Lethbridge last month after a number of residents in the area complained about drug activity taking place there.

Members of the LPS Crime Suppression Team went to the home and executed a search warrant.

Inside, they found quantities of methamphetamine and carfentanil, a rifle hidden under a mattress, knives, pellet guns, bear spray and ammunition.

Officers also discovered a Suzuki motorcycle that was reported stolen as well as various tools and identity documents.

A man who was inside the home when police arrived was arrested without incident. A female occupant, who was not home at the time of the warrant, turned herself in a short time later.

A four-year-old child, who resided in the home, was put into the care of a relative.

Police say the man, a 46-year-old Lethbridge resident, is charged with:

possession of a firearm obtained by the commission of an offence

knowingly possess an unauthorized firearm

careless storage of a firearm

three counts of possession of stolen property

four counts of possession of a prohibited weapon

possession of a stolen credit card

possession of the proceeds of crime

eight counts of failing to comply with a release order

possession for the purpose of trafficking

causing a child to be drug-endangered

He was remanded in custody to appear in court Mar. 12.

The woman, 38, also of Lethbridge, is charged with causing a child to be drug-endangered.

She is scheduled to appear in court Apr. 2.

Police are withholding the identities of the suspects in order to protect the identity of the child victim.