Lethbridge, Alta. couple charged after weapons, stolen property seized
Lethbridge police found weapons, drugs and stolen property during a search of a north side home Wednesday. (Supplied)
CALGARY -- Police say charges have been laid against a Lethbridge couple after numerous complaint led officers to find numerous weapons, stolen items and a significant amount of drugs.
Officers notified about a home in the 1700 block of Second Avenue North in Lethbridge last month after a number of residents in the area complained about drug activity taking place there.
Members of the LPS Crime Suppression Team went to the home and executed a search warrant.
Inside, they found quantities of methamphetamine and carfentanil, a rifle hidden under a mattress, knives, pellet guns, bear spray and ammunition.
Officers also discovered a Suzuki motorcycle that was reported stolen as well as various tools and identity documents.
A man who was inside the home when police arrived was arrested without incident. A female occupant, who was not home at the time of the warrant, turned herself in a short time later.
A four-year-old child, who resided in the home, was put into the care of a relative.
Police say the man, a 46-year-old Lethbridge resident, is charged with:
- possession of a firearm obtained by the commission of an offence
- knowingly possess an unauthorized firearm
- careless storage of a firearm
- three counts of possession of stolen property
- four counts of possession of a prohibited weapon
- possession of a stolen credit card
- possession of the proceeds of crime
- eight counts of failing to comply with a release order
- possession for the purpose of trafficking
- causing a child to be drug-endangered
He was remanded in custody to appear in court Mar. 12.
The woman, 38, also of Lethbridge, is charged with causing a child to be drug-endangered.
She is scheduled to appear in court Apr. 2.
Police are withholding the identities of the suspects in order to protect the identity of the child victim.