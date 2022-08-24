Lethbridge, Alta. mayor shares climate change denial post

Critics are turning up the heat on the mayor of Lethbridge who reposted a story written by an organization known to spread lies about climate change.

Mayor Blaine Hyggen posted the article on his personal Twitter account, calling the article from DailySceptic.org "interesting."

His commentary drew a lot of criticism, saying he should spend more time focussing on other issues like homelessness. Others simply told Hyggen to "do better."

He was not available to provide a comment on camera with CTV News, but Hyggen did release a statement saying the fact that he shared the article does not reflect his beliefs about climate change.

"We see climate change in our lives every day – from wildfires to floods," he said in the statement.

"It's pretty hard to miss, even here in southern Alberta."

Hyggen says "he's proud" to be part of a community that discusses important issues.

A social media expert CTV News spoke with says everyone, especially elected officials, need to watch what they say, and share, online.

"What we find systematically in research on misinformation is these throwaway tweets from people of influence actually go deeper to the network – it actually spreads further," said Jean-Christophe Boucher with the U of C's School of Public Policy.

"People of influence are a trusted, interlocutor of people. So people say, 'if the mayor says this, then that might be true. I'm going to reshare this.'"

While officials say the tweet had since been removed, CTV News found on Wednesday afternoon that that was not the case.

Interesting article. 1,200 Scientists and Professionals Declare: “There is No Climate Emergency” https://t.co/VZyHMRFWUK — Blaine Hyggen 🇺🇦 (@Hyggen) August 22, 2022

DailySceptic.org has previously been found guilty of spreading misinformation and disinformation about a variety of topics including climate change and COVID-19.