The College of Physicians & Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA) confirms it has asked a Lethbridge anesthesiologist to surrender his permit to practice after the doctor was charged with a count of criminal sexual assault.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, CPSA officials stated it would be inappropriate for Dr. Barry Wollach to continue practising ‘given the seriousness of the allegations against him’.

“The CPSA is disturbed by the criminal charges,” said CPSA registrar Dr. Scott McLeod in the statement. “In order to maintain trust in the medical profession and to protect the public, we will use the Health Professions Act’s full authority to manage this situation.”

The specifics of the allegation against Dr. Wollach have not been confirmed but Wollach’s attorney, Balfour Der, proclaimed his client’s innocence.

“Dr. Wollach absolutely denies the allegation against him,” Der told CTV Tuesday afternoon. “We will vigorously defend it.”

More details to follow