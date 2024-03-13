CALGARY
Calgary

    • Lethbridge-area golf courses opening this week

    Paradise Canyon Golf Resort (shown here in 2023 photo) is one of several area courses that are officially opening this weekend. Paradise Canyon Golf Resort (shown here in 2023 photo) is one of several area courses that are officially opening this weekend.
    Share

    Golf season is suddenly about to get underway at a trio of Lethbridge-area courses.

    Paradise Canyon Resort announced Wednesday afternoon that it is taking reservations with tee times starting at noon Friday.

    Henderson Lake Golf Course is opening for the season on Saturday, with tee times starting at 10 a.m. It will be walking only, and the clubhouse and range are closed.

    And Evergreen Golf Centre, a nine-hole course that is open year-round whenever there’s no snow, said it has tee times available Thursday.

    Last year, courses in the Lethbridge area, including Paradise Canyon, opened around the second week of April.

    There’s no word yet about Calgary course openings.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News