Lethbridge-area golf courses opening this week

Golf season is suddenly about to get underway at a trio of Lethbridge-area courses.

Paradise Canyon Resort announced Wednesday afternoon that it is taking reservations with tee times starting at noon Friday.

Henderson Lake Golf Course is opening for the season on Saturday, with tee times starting at 10 a.m. It will be walking only, and the clubhouse and range are closed.

And Evergreen Golf Centre, a nine-hole course that is open year-round whenever there’s no snow, said it has tee times available Thursday.

Last year, courses in the Lethbridge area, including Paradise Canyon, opened around the second week of April.

There’s no word yet about Calgary course openings.