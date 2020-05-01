LETHBRIDGE -- A Lethbridge woman is using chalk art to help people stay connected amidst COVID-19 restrictions.

Brittany Lewis’s colourful cartoon images are brightening up streets, and hearts, throughout the city.

“It has always been my hope to provide positivity and smiles through my art,” said Lewis.

“And I’m grateful for how people are embracing that.”

Lewis is a mom and works full-time as an administrative assistant at the University of Lethbridge.

She has also been “dabbling” in art for years, doing portrait work and custom printing through her part time business called Jasmine&Charcoal.

Recently, when she started doing sidewalk art in front of her own house, the neighbourhood responded.

“They brought their kids by and they always wanted to see, you know, what next Disney character I was going to draw, and they just seemed to really enjoy that," she said.

As word spread, Brittany started getting requests from throughout the city.

“It's been really awesome. I've been loving the positive feedback that I've gotten from people.”

Carly Unwin says when she discovered Brittany was doing art murals to make people happy, she called to have her do one for her daughter’s 7th birthday.

“She thought it was the best present ever," said Unwin.

Brittany sees her art as one avenue for people to express their love for one another, at a time when they can’t be together.

“I’ve had messages like, 'Grandma and Grandpa we miss you' and 'we might be apart for now, but not forever.'”

Lewis said there is one downside to the increased popularity. With so many requests, she has had to start turning down some jobs.

“In terms of managing my family and my full time job, I can only book so many," she said.

You can follow Lewis on Instagram or her website.