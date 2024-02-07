Lethbridge arts community loses a theatre legend with the passing of Fran Rude

Lethbridge’s theatre community has lost one of its brightest shining stars.

For 50 years, Fran Rude was a staple in the Lethbridge arts community. She acted, sang and directed. Fran brought more than 60 major productions to the stage. She was also a staunch supporter of the Lethbridge Symphony Orchestra and Kiwanis Festival.

Fran was recognized over the years with several awards, including the Woman of Distinction, Alberta Centennial Medal and Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee Medal and a very special one just last year from the Allied Arts Council.

“In 2023 we were really grateful that we were able to nominate her for the Joan Waterfield Memorial Award,” said executive director Jana Mackenzie, “which is an annual award that is provided to artists that are nominated by their peers. They’re recognized for advancing and enhancing the arts in Lethbridge, so it’s a really prestigious award and we’re really grateful she was able to be given the award in her final year.”

Rude was 86.

In her true trailblazer fashion, no funeral service will be held. However, a reception to share memories will be held this Saturday at the Lethbridge Senior Citizen Organization from 2 to 4 p.m.