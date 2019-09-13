A 31-year-old man who was found suffering from a head injury on Wednesday night in Lethbridge is recovering in a Calgary hospital.



According to Lethbridge Police Service officials, police and EMS responded to an area near the intersection of Mildred Dobbs Boulevard and Lettice Perry Road North shortly after 8 p.m. on September 11 following reports of an injured man on the ground.

The 31-year-old man was transported to Chinook Regional Hospital in critical condition with a head injury before being transferred to the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary.

Investigators determined the man's injuries were the result of an assault and further investigation led police to a home on Cougar Cove North.

A search warrant was executed at the home on Thursday and two males were arrested. The persons of interest were questioned by police and released without charges.

As of Friday morning, the assault victim's condition has been upgraded to stable.

The investigation into the assault continues.