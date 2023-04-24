Lethbridge auto shop owner charged for allegedly keeping, selling customers' vehicles

Lethbridge police say the owner of an auto repair shop faces multiple criminal charges after allegedly keeping, and in some cases selling, vehicles brought in for repairs.

Investigators first started eyeing the Lethbridge-based business more than a year ago, in February 2022.

At that time, a complaint was lodged with police stating an individual brought a van and motorcycle into South City Service for repairs and paid for the work upfront but the vehicles were never returned.

Police say an investigation found the vehicles had been sold, and that it was not the only incident of that nature to have occurred.

The owner of the business was allegedly using as a personal vehicle a truck that had been left in his care and he had refused to return.

And last month, another complaint was lodged with police, regarding another truck for which repairs had been paid upfront but had not been done nor had the vehicle been returned.

Police say there may be additional incidents, and the investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, David James Gould, a 51-year-old Lethbridge man, has been charged with the following:

Two counts of false pretenses over $5000;

Two counts of fraud under $5,000;

One count of theft over $5,000;

One count of trafficking/possession of property obtained by crime;

One count of uttering a forged document;

One count of forgery; and

One count of taking a motor vehicle without owner consent.

Gould is not currently in custody.

He is scheduled to appear in court on June 1.

Anyone with information relating to this investigation is asked to call police directly or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.