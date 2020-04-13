CALGARY -- A ten-year-old boy died Monday from injuries sustained in a pedestrian motor vehicle collision in Lethbridge.

The incident took place at around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Whoop Up Drive Boulevard and Aquitania Boulevard West.

A vehicle travelling southbound on Acquitania made a right turn onto westbound Whoop Up Drive, where it hit two boys crossing at a crosswalk. The boys were crossing with their father. The vehicle faced a yield sign.

A nine-year-old boy sustained minor injuries, while the father wasn't injured. The ten-year-old boy sustained life-threatening injuries, and later died in hospital.

No details were made available about the identity of the driver.

Lethbridge police continue to investigate.