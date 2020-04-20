LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- April 20, better known in the cannabis community as 420, is their culture’s Canada Day.

"420 is just a big thing in our cannabis culture. (I'm) looking forward to people coming in and trying different things," said Tumbleweed Cannabis store owner Nik Papp.

For many in the community it is just another day, but with growing fears and anxiety of the times we're living in, the day draws attention to a once looked down upon activity.

"More people are being laid off or taking time away from work, that combined with the warmer weather is drawing people into the store more," said Papp.

It is hard to believe this recreational activity only became non-criminalized in October 2018, as it's now an essential service.

"It’s a daily routine, like to have a joint in my pocket for when I want to get high," said customer Kory Reay

It’s been over a month since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic and Reay is glad cannabis has been deemed an essential service.

"It always helps with anxiety, depression. Take a couple hoots and you kind of forget about the worries for a little while," said Reay. "It's more accessible and I much rather get high than drunk … .the health problems with marijuana compared to drinking your liver away."

It is surprising to many how far the industry has come, which makes them wonder what’s ahead for the ever-evolving industry.

"It's crazy, everything is changing day to day it seems," said Papp.