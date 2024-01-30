Lethbridge childcare providers rally over cost concerns

LETHBRIDGE -

Tyler Waldron brought his daughter Rory to work on Tuesday after her daycare closed as part of an awareness campaign for what operators are calling a financial crisis.

He's not alone.

Many Alberta parents had to figure out what to do after receiving the unwelcome news Monday night that their daycares were planning to be part of a series of rolling closures starting Tuesday.

Although not ideal, Waldron supports his daycare's move.

"It's definitely an inconvenience to have our kid at home today, but I understand what they're doing and can support it 100 per cent," Waldron said.

The Association of Alberta Childcare Entrepreneurs (AACE) warned some daycares would participate in rolling closures to raise awareness of issues around the $10-a-day program.

They say the program's structure puts operators in a tough financial position, as daycare owners are expected to wait more than a month for reimbursement.

Those that closed in Lethbridge gathered at city hall in support of the campaign and to raise awareness.

"This is a last resort. No one wants to close their centres and impact parents," said Krystal Churcher, AACE chair.

"We serve parents, so putting parents out of child care for a day is a tough decision.

"Unfortunately, we are at a standstill with our provincial government and our minister is very unwilling to listen."

"What's scary with that is, if I receive 80 per cent from the government and that's taking 30 to 45 days, I only have that 20 per cent to live off of, to feed, to program, to support my staff, to give myself a wage and so on," said Austin Goldie, director of Narnia Learning Centre.

"Instead of the sector improving with this government help that we've received, it's actually doing the opposite."

She says 14 organizations in Lethbridge took part in the rolling closures on Tuesday.

"All of those families that are not going to be able to go to work today, have to let their employers know. Now, their employers are going to be asking. What's going on? Why do I not have my employees at work today? So that ripple effect is what we're targeting," Goldie said.

Under the program, Goldie's centre will have to cut components that make it a quality program.

"Doing baby sign language, doing workshops on how to sleep train, baby-led weening options, all of these extra enhanced services that we offer cost us," she said.

"So now, we're being forced to take away what makes us special, what makes us unique -- sort of that high quality."

A statement from Alberta Minister of Child and Family Services Searle Turton says, "It is disappointing that a small number of child-care programs who do not support $10-per-day care are choosing to scare families with random closures instead of engaging in good faith on the development of a new early learning and child-care funding formula."

Premier Danielle Smith took to X (formerly Twitter) to call on the federal government to respond to the concerns of daycare operators.

"Alberta's government remains committed to protecting the affordability and sustainability of the child-care system. I will be requesting a meeting with the federal government to discuss this further and to urge the federal government to consider changes to the framework that would support operators facing inflationary pressures," she said in a post.

Daycares say the government funding replacing parental fees is not enough to sustain their businesses.

Some are considering opting out of the agreement, forcing parents to shoulder the entire fee.

"We're in a situation in our province right now where we're transforming the whole child-care sector, we're rebuilding our child-care sector," Churcher said.

"We need to understand what that means and I think parents need input on that and on the ground, operators who are experiencing the system need to provide input so that it can actually work."

Waldron says if his daycare opts out of the grant on Feb. 1, his family's monthly bill could go from $300 to $970.