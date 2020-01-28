CALGARY -- Lethbridge Police are investigating reports of a threat at Lethbridge College, which has been closed for the day.

The college issued a statement at 1:55 p.m. announcing that the campus has been evacuated for the day. People are asked to avoid the campus until further notice.

For updates, check the Lethbridge College website.

No further information was released. The college said it will provide updates as soon as additional information is available.

Shortly after the evacuation notice was issued, there were reports of long lineups as people attempted to leave campus. CTV's Terry Vogt reports that some people said it took upwards of 40 minutes to get out of the parking lot.

This is a developing story...