Lethbridge College president and CEO Paula Burns announces departure

The president and CEO of Lethbridge College has announced she is leaving her position.

Paula Burns, who joined the college in February 2013, is stepping down to take on a new role as the president and CEO of Langara College in Vancouver.



“I care for this community so deeply and am so proud of all we have accomplished together these last nine years,” said Burns in a Thursday news release. “I believe the ways we encouraged and supported our employees as they developed in their own careers was one of our greatest achievements.

"Our college is filled with people who embrace challenges, put our students first and see that our college is at its strongest when we work together and support each other."

During her time at Lethbridge College, Burns oversaw the opening of the Trades, Technologies and Innovation facility in 2017, which the college says is the largest construction project in its history.

In a news release, the college said Burns leaves behind a "positive and powerful legacy."

“Paula Burns has been a remarkable leader for Lethbridge College and has done great work to support opportunities for students, while increasing the college’s reputation across the region and province,” said Michael Marcotte, chair of the Lethbridge College Board of Governors.

“While it is tough to see her leave, we wish her the best in her new opportunity, and we are excited that she will remain an ally for Lethbridge College in Canada’s post-secondary community.”

Lethbridge College’s Board of Governors will begin the search for a replacement immediately.

Burns is the eighth president in Lethbridge College history.