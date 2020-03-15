LETHBRIDGE -- Lethbridge College is the latest post-secondary institution to make the move to online and alternate teaching methods over COVID-19 concerns.

In an email Sunday, college president and CEO Paula Burns informed students classes would be suspended Monday and Tuesday, while the school prepared to make the shift for Wednesday.

Burns said the campus and support services and resources will remain open to students.

"This is not a decision we have made lightly," Burns said. "While no cases of COVID-19 have been linked to our campus, we want to take proactive steps to help during this time."

Burns said the school has been preparing for this scenario and they trust their faculty members to guide students through the rest of the semester.

Students will receive more information regarding the class changes before the end of day Tuesday.

The University of Lethbridge announced it was suspending classes on Friday.