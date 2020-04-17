LETHBRIDGE -- So far Lethbridge police officers are choosing warnings and education over fines, when it comes to handling complaints over COVID-19 related health violations.

Inspector Jason Walper says complaints about unsafe social distancing or allegedly violating AHS restrictions are handled on a case-by-case basis. “Certainly our officers are provided with a latitude of discretion at all times when they are dealing with a situation," Walper says.

The Lethbridge Police Service has received four complaints so far, including a referral from Alberta Health Services to check on a local business that was not in compliance with physical distancing restrictions.

“They believed they were in compliance. They didn’t think they had done anything outside the public health order requirements,” says Inspector Walper. He says police took the opportunity to review the health order with the company owners, and explain the rules going forward. “They were cooperative and immediately complied, and promised there would be no further breaches.”

Large parties

Police have also responded to complaints about large parties, including two parties last week at the same house near Six-Mile Coulee.

Inspector Walper says the home is rented out, and there were two separate parties, one on the main floor, and one in the basement, involving two different groups of people. He says responding officers issued warnings, and in each case, the people involved agreed to end the party. “At the end of the day, we don’t want to have to issue a $1200 ticket to any of our citizens if we can avoid to do that. If they agree to listen to us, and stop what they’re doing.”

Inpsector Walper says police haven’t received complaints from people reporting violations by neighbours. He says he drove past a couple of neighbours sitting on lawn chairs in the front driveways, having a conversation but still practicing really good social distancing. “That’s okay. The public health orders do not disallow that, it’s just we need to be careful in what we do when outside interacting with others.”

Inspector Walper was asked if there comes a point when police will issue a fine, to make an example of what happens to those who don’t follow the health act. “That’s not our job. We are not there to make an example out of anybody.”

He says officers have the discretion to deal with calls the best way they see fit, and will always try to use good judgement.

Reasonable ratio

Inspector Walper points out Calgary police have only issued seven tickets for non-compliance in a city of about 1.3 million people, “so per capita, if we would have issued violation tickets on all four of ours, per 100,000 people, we could be criticized for overstepping and being too harsh given the financial situation our province and city and citizens are in right now.”

Police say in addition to the public complaints, police have also received their first requests from federal health officials, to do quarantine compliance checks, on three local residents who recently returned from international travel.

Police say as the pandemic goes on and with improving weather, they expect to see an increase in the number of complaints. But they are asking people to be patient, act responsibly, and continue to follow the COVID-19 guidelines.