Lethbridge council approves temporary winter drop-in centre

Lethbridge's city council has approved a motion to set up a temporary shelter to help its unhoused population during the winter.

It will be using $230,000 from its Federal Reaching Home funding for a 24-hour drop-in centre.

The facility will operate until March 31.

Council has not released details about the centre's service provider nor where it will be located.

The city has been working on ways to support its more than 450 unhoused residents through the winter for some time.

It says one of its biggest challenges was the frequency of the members of that population breaking into abandoned buildings.

Officials said fires inside those buildings resulted in the destruction of hundreds of structures last year.

The city will be reviewing its encampment strategy once again in the spring.