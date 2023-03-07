Lethbridge council defeats proposal to hike downtown parking fines

A new bylaw could double parking fines in Lethbridge from $25 to $50, with a $15 reduction for fines paid within a week. A new bylaw could double parking fines in Lethbridge from $25 to $50, with a $15 reduction for fines paid within a week.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina