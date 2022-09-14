Lethbridge Country warns risk of grass fire, wildfires higher during harvest

While harvest season is arguably the busiest time of year for farmers, it’s can also be one of the most dangerous.

Clayton Rutberg, director of emergency management for Lethbridge County, says harvest season is typically the time they see the most wildfires and grass fires.

There are numerous ways a fire can start, like from machinery hitting a rock and causing a spark – or from poorly-maintained farm equipment.

"There's that increased risk of fire, whether it's from their combine or different things. Sometimes it's just metal where they have a spark and ignite a fire on a swath," Rutberg said.

"(With) those machines working out in the field, it doesn't take much – especially if there's a little bit of a wind."

A lack of rain has only made conditions drier and more prone to fire.

Lewis Baarda with Farming Smarter says farmers know how dangerous it can be.

"Everybody's heard a story, everybody's seen one and everybody’s brought their equipment out to help the neighbours manage one."

The consequences of a fire can be devastating; Baarda says it can take up to 20 years for the soil in a field to recover from a fire.

Despite the inherit risk of what they’re doing, farmers have to press on with their harvests.

"Any farmer that's heading out to a field, it's the first thing they're thinking about," Baarda said.

"'What're the risks? What do I have with me?' Nobody is going into a field without thinking about that.”

As of Wednesday, a fire restriction was in place in Lethbridge Country.