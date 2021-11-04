Lethbridge County continues to see low vaccination rates compared to large centres

LETHBRIDGE -

Recent reports from Alberta Health Services show a big gap between the number of fully vaccinated people in the city of Lethbridge versus Lethbridge County.

Although COVID-19 cases in Alberta are on the decline, the vaccination rates for Lethbridge County continues to be significantly lower than rates for Lethbridge.

“The people living in more rural and isolated areas have few points of contact, and maybe don’t feel it’s as necessary, but I think it’s important for everyone to acknowledge we’re all interacting,” says Lethbridge County Reeve Tory Campbell.

As of Wednesday, the province said 83.7 per cent of eligible residents in Lethbridge were fully vaccinated, compared to 63.8 per cent in Lethbridge County.

“Everybody has their own opinion," Picture Butte Mayor Cathy Moore said. "Some are getting vaccinated and some are not getting vaccinated. It’s a personal preference. It’s not one that people want to fight over."

For those who choose not to get vaccinated, Moore has one simple request.

“Wear your masks then," she said. "Keep everybody in our community safe.”

Moore said messaging around vaccinations has been confusing for some residents in Picture Butte, but those on the front line are hoping to make that more clear.

"If you get COVID-19, you don’t know if you’re going to be one of the ones that gets really sick – and if you are, it’s probably already too late at that point to decide if you’d rather be vaccinated," said Dr. Sean Wilde from Chinook Regional Hospital.

"So we’re just encouraging people to make that choice early on."

Lethbridge County doesn't have any firm data to sugguest why its vaccination rate is so low, but Campbell says people aren't flocking to get their shots.

“Personal reasons, personal beliefs that has led people to making that decision," he said. "At the end of the day, everyone has to make their own decisions, but we just continue to share the messaging that is provided to us from AHS."

“There are obviously a number of reasons why people have chosen to not get vaccinated at this point, but I think all of us would like to see us move beyond this pandemic, and we would like to see those vaccination numbers go up."

The county says there are no current plans to reintroduce a mobile vaccination clinic.