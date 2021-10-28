Lethbridge couple charged with child engagement in drug trafficking investigation

CALGARY -

Lethbridge police say drug and child engagement charges have been laid against a man and woman after officers searched their northside home this week.

Police began investigating the residence in July over suspected drug trafficking activity.

On Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant, finding two children inside.

Investigators said cash, drugs and drug trafficking paraphernalia were also found in the home, including 21.2 grams of methamphetamine and 38.4 grams of fentanyl – thought to have a street value of more than $8,900.

Police aren't releasing the names of the two people charged so as to protect the identity of the children, but say the 47-year-old man and 38-year-old woman are facing multiple drug-related charges.

The man remains in police custody but the woman has been released.

The children are in the care of a relative, police said.