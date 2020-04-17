CALGARY -- Lethbridg's efforts to adjust policy to reduce the spread of COVID-19 aren’t quite going the way they want them to. For example, since buses shifted to a booking system last Wednesday, transit has been busier than anticipated.

“We have already seen our ridership go up, which is probably not a good thing,” said transit operations manger Scott Grieco.

Many are hopping on for non-essential rides, saying some are riding repeatedly throughout the day. Grieco stresses riders must reserve their seat by 4:30 p.m. the day before.

“If you see a bus, it might not be your bus so we urge customers to stay at your bus stop for twenty minutes,” said Grieco.

The fire department is experienceing high call volume as well, even if a few of the calls are better news than the fire department usually receives.

“Birthday drive-bys, anniversaries, and other celebrations like this,” said deputy chief Kelly L'Hirondelle.

That said, fire officials are choosing not do birthday drive-bys. Fire and EMS are an integrated system, which would be taxing on the city's EMS during an already busy time. Fire crews are instead going in a virtual route.

Captain Paul Wasylewich, who does a great Gru impersonation, a character from the smash hit Despicable Me, along with a few of his firefighting friends will wish kids under 10 happy birthday via email.

In a pandemic, when a lot of kids are being forced to have isolated birthdays, a little Gru goes a long way, says L'Hirondelle.

"It’s quite entertaining," Deputy Chief Kelly L'Hirondelle. "I hope the kids get a kick out of it, I’m sure the parents will if nothing else."

To register head to the city's websitehttps://www.lethbridge.ca/Pages/default.aspx