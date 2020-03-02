LETHBRIDGE -- After a slow start to the season, Lethbridge curler Kyler Kurina is a provincial champion, having won the Alberta Junior U-18 provincial curling tournament in Sexsmith.

"We peaked at the right time," he said.

Participating in the provincials was a dream come true for the teenager, who has been thinking about this day since he was nine-years-old.

Team Kurina — composed of Kurina, Evan Crough, Garrett Johnston and Zachary Duncan — defeated Team Sonnenberg from Grande Prairie in a hard-fought final, wining 6-5.

Kurina admits his team lost five of seven finals this season and says finishing first at the bonspiel was not necessarily his goal.

He and his teammates first had to "get through that mental loss," he explained.

“We peaked at the right time, I think, to get the win," he said.

There won't be much time to celebrate. Kurina is back into action this weekend at a high-school provincial tournament in Lethbridge, before heading to Sunbury, Ont. for nationals at the end of April.

After finally realizing his dream of participating in provincials, Kurina now says his new dream is to go as far as he can in curling — and that includes the Olympic Games.