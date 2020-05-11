LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- On the list of southern Alberta services and businesses reopening May 14, day cares are included, creating some concern for Lethbridge parents.

“If I send my child back, and all you have is front line services (children enrolled in the day care), then my risk for my child increases,” said Anita Entz, executive director of Children’s House Child Care Society in Lethbridge.

But rest assured, day cares such as the Children’s House Child Care Society are doing all they can to prevent the spread of COVID-19. It has been providing child care service for front line workers' children.

“We sanitize each toy every single time a child puts it down," Entz said. "We send the children's belongings home so we can completely sanitize any space that they have used in their cubbies...We used to provide meals and snacks to the families which we can't do now. (We do) way more cleaning and sanitization than we have to do.”

Child care facilities cannot exceed a total occupancy of more than 30 people. They can also never have more than 10 people in a room.

“When a new parent starts, they get a tour of the centre," said Entz.. "They get to see how things work. Right now I can't do that.”

Parents are also forced to answer a questionnaire, asking such questions as if a parent or their child has had a fever, cough, or nausea. It also asks, 'have you or your children attending the program had close contact with someone who is ill with cough and/or fever'?

“Anyone of the symptoms of cough fever, sore throat, they have to be out for a minimum of ten days” said Entz.

Some child care facilities have stated that they won't be opening May 14, such as the YMCA Cor Van Raay and Round Street ELCC programs, which is seeking clarification from the province on guidelines and wants to be sure it can keep staff and children safe.

The Minster of Children's Services Rebecca Schulz is hosting a town hall meeting Monday night to address any issues child care providers have.