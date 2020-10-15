LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- As Lethbridge grapples with a number of COVID-19 outbreaks that has placed it on the provincial COVID-19 watch list, a local day care centre with 18 confirmed COVID cases was temporarily closed by Alberta Health Services.

Alberta Health Services ordered the Children's House Day Care to be closed for "a period of no less than 14 days, beginning on October 7, 2020."

The day care has been asked to provide a plan and to implement practices to minimize the risk of transmission of infection among staff and attendees.

In addition, it must develop a plan and provide procedures for rapid response if an attendee develops symptoms of illness, ensure high levels of sanitation and to comply, to the extent possible, with the COVID-19 General Relaunch Guidance.

In addition to the outbreak at the day care, the Coalhurst Good News Centre has an outbreak of 42 cases, with an additional 10 at Cavendish Farms.

Wednesday, Lethbridge mayor Chris Spearman described the rising numbers as a 'wakeup call' for the city.

"We don't want to overreact," he said, "but we want to emphasize it's so important to follow the medical guidelines. People are frustrated. They want to see their relatives. They want to see their friends. They want life to return to normal - but it's also important to maintain public health. We all have a responsibility to do that together."