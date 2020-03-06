CALGARY -- Statistics Canada released a new set of monthly labour market numbers Friday, but the ending remained stubbornly the same: Alberta still has one of the highest unemployment rates in the country.

However, the situation is not all grim for the Lethbridge-Medicine Hat region, where the unemployment rate is below the entire province and even less than the national average at 4.6 per cent.

The economic situation has also significantly improved over a year ago for Lethbridge. In the past year, 5,500 workers have found employment, the labour force has increased by four per cent and unemployment dropped by 1.2 per cent, down from 5.8 per cent in 2019.

Trevor Lewington, CEO at Economic Development Lethbridge, said Lethbridge is outperforming the provincial numbers because of its diversified economy.

"Lethbridge’s strong performance is due to our agriculture," he said. "We are doing strong (numbers) in that area."

But the agriculture sector is not the only sector driving Lethbridge’s economy. Since last year, 3,100 people found employment in wholesale and retail trade, in addition to 2,400 more in public administration.

However, Lethbridge lost 2,700 workers in the science field and 100 more in construction.

With the recent budget cuts, the University of Lethbridge cut more than 40 positions, but Lewington is not too concerned for the moment.

"I think it will be interesting to see if there are any more cuts, but for the moment 42 positions won’t effect on a big scale," he said. He added many of these jobs aren’t necessarily layoffs, as they are simply positions that will not be replaced with upcoming retirements.

Friday morning, Premier Jason Kenney announced a $772-million investment plan to build, repair and maintain infrastructure throughout the entire province, which he hopes will create more than 3,000 jobs.

Alberta unemployment by the numbers: