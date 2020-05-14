Lethbridge driver charged in April death of 10-year-old pedestrian
A 10-year-old Lethbridge boy died April 13 after being hit by a vehicle while crossing a crosswalk with his father brother
CALGARY -- A 52-year-old Lethbridge man has been charged with careless driving following an April collision that killed a 10-year-old boy and injured the boy's younger brother.
Neil Martin Skjodt is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 11.
On the afternoon of April 13, a man and his two sons were crossing the street in the crosswalk at the intersection of Whoop Up Drive and Aquitania Boulevard West when a southbound SUV made a right hand turn and struck the two boys.
The 10-year-old boy was transported from the scene in life threatening condition and he died later that day in hospital .
The nine-year-old suffered minor injuries. The boys' father wasn't injured.