CALGARY -- A 52-year-old Lethbridge man has been charged with careless driving following an April collision that killed a 10-year-old boy and injured the boy's younger brother.

Neil Martin Skjodt is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 11.

On the afternoon of April 13, a man and his two sons were crossing the street in the crosswalk at the intersection of Whoop Up Drive and Aquitania Boulevard West when a southbound SUV made a right hand turn and struck the two boys.

The 10-year-old boy was transported from the scene in life threatening condition and he died later that day in hospital .

The nine-year-old suffered minor injuries. The boys' father wasn't injured.