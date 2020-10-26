CALGARY -- Police in Lethbridge are asking for the public’s help to identify the driver of a grey-colored Dodge Charger with LED headlights who was recording doing ‘donuts’ in the parking lot of a place of worship.

Officials say the incident happened sometime late Saturday night or even Sunday morning on the 2400 block of 11 Avenue South.

While in the process, the vehicle sprayed the adjacent building with gravel and damaged several windows.

The damage is estimated at more than $15,000.

Anyone with any information on the driver's identity, please call 403-383-444 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8427.