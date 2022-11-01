Lethbridge drivers rush to swap to snow tires ahead of storm

Fountain Tire in Lethbridge has had a steady flow of customer hoping to get their winter tires on before the snow falls in southern Alberta.

“We haven't even really got snow yet and it's been crazy all week and even the end of last week, it's been nuts,” said Matthew Whittaker, owner and manager of the company’s north Lethbridge location.

“But, with the snow coming, people are trying to get ready and prepare and make sure they're going to be safe on the road.”

Whittaker says since last weekend’s light snowfall, the phones at Fountain Tire have been ringing off the hook.

He said despite being busy, most customers are able to get their tires swapped out on the same day.

“The winter tire change over season is such a short period of time where some people need their tires put on before Oct. 1 because they’re going to B.C., they’re travelling to B.C. or they work in B.C., so they get them done before then.

“We usually don't get snow until after Oct. 1, so it's one of those things where as soon as it snows it becomes nuts around here,” Whittaker said.

A snowfall warning has been issued in many areas of southern Alberta, with some areas expected to get 25 to 40 centimetres of snow.

The Lethbridge region could see about 10 to 15 centimetres by the end of day on Wednesday.

With the heavy snow, owner and driving instructor of Drivers Edge Inc. Mona Delaney says everyone needs to adjust their driving to the road conditions.

“I think the biggest thing to understand is the number one cause of collisions in our province is following too closely,” Delaney said. “So, I think it’s increasing that follow distance when you're driving and just braking sooner as well as leaving a bigger gap between cars when you’ve come to a stop.”

Delaney added that reducing your speed if the road is icy can help keep control of the vehicle.

Carrying an emergency roadside kit and cleaning your car off completely before setting out on the road can also help ensure everyone stays safe, she says.

“If you go out and start your car, by the time that you clean it off completely, it will be warm enough for you to start driving.

“The heater doesn't start blowing out hot air until the engine’s warm,” Delaney told CTV News. “So, by driving the car, you're going to get your car a whole lot warmer than just letting it sit and wasting fuel.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, snow has arrived in Lethbridge but the majority is set to fall overnight and throughout Wednesday. That’s prompted the City of Lethbridge’s snow crews to begin sanding and preparing the roads across the city.

During a snowfall event, initial sanding, salting and snow plowing efforts will focus on Priority 1 routes, the busiest arterial roads, throughout the city including Whoop-Up Drive, Mayor Magrath Drive and Scenic Drive.

The city is also reminding residents that when the temperatures drop, bridges and on-ramps and off-ramps can become slippery so they are advised to take precautions.