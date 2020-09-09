CALGARY -- Alberta Sheriffs have fenced off a problem house in Lethbridge following an investigation that began in the fall of 2019.

As of noon Wednesday, the home at 341 20th Street North has had fence erected around the property, the locks have been changed and the windows and doors boarded over.

According to Alberta Justice, police have executed three search warrants at the home since October 2019 resulting in the seizure of drugs — including fentanyl and methamphetamine — and stolen tools, bicycles and a pontoon boat.

The Lethbridge Police Service responded to the home 47 times between January 2019 and July 2020.

"Drug houses continue to be a scourge in our communities," said Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Kaycee Madu. "All law-abiding Albertans deserve to feel safe in their own homes, and that is why our government will ensure law enforcement has the tools to protect our communities from drug activity and associated violence. I commend the Alberta Sheriffs and Lethbridge police for working together on behalf of the law-abiding residents of Lethbridge."

The court order prevents anyone from entering the home until Dec. 9, 2020.