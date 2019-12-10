LETHBRIDGE -- More than 2,500 children in the city will be given a gift bundle by Lethbridge Family Services Angel Tree, ensuring all children have a present to open on Christmas Day.

The goal, Lethridge Family Services communication director Michelle Gallucci said, is to feed a child's sense of wonder.

That means delivering toys that might just educate while they entertain. She said kids will get something on their wish list if they have it. If they don't, they will look to buy it.

"Something to nourish their imagination," Gallucci said. "So (things like) science kits and Lego and craft kits, and then we want something educational.”

Families apply through the food bank or other community groups working to support those who need a hand. In some cases, it can be school teachers who suspect a child may not have any gifts waiting for them over the holidays.

Angel Tree works with 85 different agencies in Lethbridge to distribute the gifts.

"We have a 123 drop-off locations that our very generous community gives gifts towards," Gallucci said.

"They take an angel, drop off the gifts at one of the drop-off locations, (then) our volunteer drivers pick them up and deliver them here."

It turns out that there's as much Christmas spirit generated for the donors as for the lucky recipients. For some, the gift of giving can be powerful, because you never know who you’re helping.

"One of our co-workers had that experience in her life, and was very emotional and sentimental, so we as a group, decided to the same for two families that need it," said Diane Campbell, secretary treasurer of Canadian Tire Centre Village Mall.

Angel Tree is still looking for the gifts but is specifically asking for science kits, crafts and books for children aged nine to 13. Those interested can drop of toys at Lethbridge Family Services or head to their website for more information.https://www.lfsfamily.ca/