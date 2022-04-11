Lethbridge Fire Department donates PPE, safety equipment to Ukraine relief efforts

A shipment of protective gear will be transported to Ukraine later this week, thanks to Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services.

The donation includes items like medical kits, personnel protective equipment and safety equipment.

"It’s hard to imagine what it's like to try to go to a fire while you’re being shot at, or when your fire station has been leveled," said Kelly L'Hirondelle, the deputy chief of Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services.

"It's pretty easy for us to make those decisions and to support it."

Lethbridge City Council voted last month to donate some surplus items in an effort to help relief efforts in Ukraine.

Retired fire captain Paul Wasylewich, who spearheaded the initiative, says more than 250 full sets of fire gear are expected to be shipped.

“To date, we've shipped a total of 170 full sets of bunker gear and about 40 ballistic vests and a whole bunch of packs,” said Wasylewich.

L’Hirondelle says they're excited to get the equipment not just to first responders on the front lines, but to hospitals and clinics too.

“Anything we could do to help - everyone was on board from day one,” he added.

It’s not just members of Lethbridge Fire and Emergency Services that are hoping to help Ukrainians, a group of local students are also getting involved.

Members of a club at Lethbridge's Winston Churchill High School are holding a bottle drive where proceeds will be donated to relief efforts.

“We had many compelling ideas on what to fundraise for," said Grade 11 student Masataro Tatsuno. "But we felt like a current event that affects many of use on a local level and also national level would be fitting."

Students launched thaw bottle drive in March and so far nearly $500 has been raised.

The club says they wanted to do their part to help make a difference, even if it’s small.

“We strive on community-based things but we also want to make a global impact," explained Grade 11 student Raiyana Shams.

The bottle drive runs until April 30.