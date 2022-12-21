Lethbridge fire officials remind of proper appliance use after north-side house fire

LETHBRIDGE -

A house fire in Lethbridge’s north side that sent a man to hospital in critical condition on Monday evening has been deemed accidental.

Heath Wright, chief fire marshal, says the blaze was caused by a space heater.

"If we could conscientiously realize that these appliances aren't meant for permanent heating, they're there for temporary (use), so if we could just make sure that you turn it on when you are using it and make sure that you turn if off, if not, unplug it when you're finished using it," Wright said.

Wright says ensuring space heaters are plugged directly into an outlet and not an extension cord or power bar will lower the chance of a fire.

Fire officials say there are added risks and challenges for fighting fires when temperatures reach nearly -40 C.

"There's the obvious of slippery roads, slippery sidewalks," said Rob Chollack, platoon chief.

"We use water to put the fire out (and) water freezes rather quickly when it's -30 C or -40 C out. Once we start using our fire lines, our fire hoses, we have to keep them running. If we stop, they’ll start to freeze and we won’t be able to turn them on again.

"Other complications we run into is our safety equipment that we wear, our air breathing devices, they can freeze up and they can get very foggy."

The cold temperatures have also forced crews to adjust their response to calls.

"(The cold) definitely impacts the crews," Chollack said.

"They need to rewarm. A lot of times, you don't get back to the station before you're called out, so we try to keep an eye on them and recycle them."

Chollack says calls have increased for car accidents and cold exposure over the past few days.

"As I speak, we actually don't have one unit available right now. We’ve got about five or six accidents on the go," Chollack said.

With the continued extreme cold warning and Christmas a few days away, fire officials say residents need to be careful not just with space heaters but also when plugging in their Christmas trees, lighting candles or preparing Christmas dinner.

"Unfortunately, during this Christmas time, I think everybody is in a rush, everybody wants to get everything done, everybody wants the family around and everybody needs to slow down and try to be conscientious of your actions," Wright said.

Monday evening's house fire caused $500,000 in damages.