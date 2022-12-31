Lethbridge firefighters respond to north side garage fire

Lethbridge fire crews responded to a garage fire on the north side of the city early Saturday morning.

After receiving a call around 5:40 a.m. Saturday morning, crews from two stations fought the blaze in the 300 block of 16 Street North.

The garage was already a total loss by the time fire crews arrived. They were able to extinguish it before it spread to any residence.

No one was injured.

Damage was estimated at $75,000.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire.