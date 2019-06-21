A Lethbridge Hurricanes player is poised to make history at Friday night's NHL Entry Draft.

Dylan Cozens, born in Whitehorse, is expected to be the first player from the territory to be selected in the top 10.

The forward just wrapped up an 84-point season with the Hurricanes and he also played for Team Canada at the under-18 championships in Sweden.

Cozens says he's already met with a number of NHL teams but it's been a dream of his for some time.

"It's exhausting and I'm mentally tired," he said. "There's times where you daydream and there's time where you think, 'Maybe I can end up this city with these players.' You know, anything can happen."

The last meeting Cozens had was with the Anaheim Ducks, who select ninth.

He is also likely to break the record for highest drafted Hurricane, which is currently held by Brent Seabrook and Zach Boychuk, who were both selected 14th overall.

The 2019 NHL Entry Draft takes place Friday and Saturday at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

(With files from CTV Lethbridge's Kaella Carr)