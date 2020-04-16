LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- At a time when parks, playgrounds and other outdoor activities and amenities are shut down due to the pandemic, there is, thankfully, one thing COVID-19 can’t stop.

“Spring isn’t cancelled,” said Green Haven Garden Centre owner Karen Barby.

After many cold weather days, it finally feels like spring is here, and here to stay, helping Lethbridge gardeners prepare for the season ahead.

“People are getting their gardens ready, (and) they're getting their flower beds cleaned up,” said Barby.

Last week Alberta greenhouses received letters from the provincial government letting them know they’ve been declared an essential service. The letter ensures doors at garden markets will remain open.

“We started the curbside service for people. We’re finding for now it’s the safest thing for us to be able to do,” said Barby.

Gardeners can phone (403-327-6172) or email (info@greenhavengarden.ca) Green Haven Garden Centre, to pick up their products. Other gardening centres, such as Canadian Tire are also ready for those wanting to get outside and get their hands dirty.

“I’m excited because I have two little kids at home, so it's something we can do with them and do at home,” said gardener Corrie Janzen.

“It’s something that I look forward to every year - and especially this year - because it gets me outside a bit more,” said gardener Heather Beck.

“I don't do a lot, but what ever I do, makes me happy."

Ditto for Barby - and gardeners everywhere across southern Alberta.

“It's a beautiful thing," Barby said, "to watch a little plant grow from a tiny little seed and just grow and grow."