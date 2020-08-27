LETHBRIDGE, ALTA. -- The Raging Grannies are known for singing protest songs, but as the Alberta government was releasing its latest fiscal update Thursday, the Lethbridge activists were taking a different approach to get their message across: chalk art.

“With COVID we are not singing and doing our usual raging songs, so we chose chalk art today, to send a strong message," said group member Barb Phillips.

Dressed in colourful hats, aprons and masks the protestors stopped at four locations to write messages of support for health care workers, educators and parents.

The first stop was at the Chinook Regional Hospital. Chalk messages were also drawn in front of the Lethbridge School Division office, and the constituency offices of the two Lethbridge MLA’s.

Maria Fitzpatrick, former Lethbridge East MLA turned Raging Granny, said current MLA Nathan Neudorf needs to represent his constituency, not his party, “I am absolutely beside myself that he is not screaming and yelling in the legislature about our kids being safe when they go back to school.”

Fitzpatrick said school districts need to be funded so they can provide the teachers and staff they need, and the room to space kids properly.

“The Grannies support a lot of different causes we care about,” said Phillips. “But education and health care are our focus today.”

Fiscal update

The protest was timed to coincide with the provincial government's quarterly fiscal update. Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews forecast a shortfall of $24.2 billion this year, the largest deficit in Alberta history. “Everything changed in March. Alberta encountered what I would characterize as a triple black swan event, which consisted of the pandemic-driven, greatest global economic contraction since the Great Depression.”

The government said it responded to the COVID-19 pandemic with extensive public health supports and relief measures for Albertans, businesses and municipalities.

However Lethbridge West MLA Shannon Phillips, the NDP Finance critic said the federal government, not the province, has done all the financial heavy lifting on economic relief.

Lethbridge East MLA Nathan Neudorf said while he applauds advocacy and embraces an individual’s right to protest, the safety and wellbeing of students, teachers and staff is of the utmost concern to everyone, including the government.

Neudorf said that concern has guided all the decision making surrounding the return to in-person classes. “It is disheartening to hear the politicizing of parental concerns at this time.”