Lethbridge high school closed in response to unverified threat

Classes have been cancelled at Lethbridge's Winston Churchill High School Tuesday following reports of a threat against the school.

According to Lethbridge police, the school division has elected to close the school and send students home for the remainder of the day. The threat was received by school administration Tuesday morning.

"The veracity of the threat is unknown at this time," said Lethbridge Police Service officials in a statement released Tuesday morning.

Officers are currently on scene and will remain at the school throughout the investigation.

The school has been evacuated and police confirm all students and staff are safe.